Urvashi Dholakia left her role of Draupadi to participate in Salman Khan's dance reality show Nach Baliye 9

Urvashi Dholakia who is better known as Komolika from Kasauti Zindagi Kay is much in news for her participation in Nach Baliye season 9. Urvashi has participated in Salman Khan's reality show with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. The couple has dated for four long years and finally chose to call it off. This season of Nach Baliye has some twists where we get to see some ex-couples on the show.

Urvashi has lost a major role for her participation in Nach Baliye 9. She was offered to participate in Mahabharat and was given the role of Draupadi. Puneet Issar was directing this show play. However, due to her inclination to take part in Nach Baliye, she gave up on her role of Draupadi.

Urvashi Dholakia revealed that her commitment to Nach Baliye 9, made her leave Mahabharat. The play takes place on weekends and so does the shoot of Nach Baliye. Thus, she chose to leave the play.

Urvashi Dholakia revealed that she had been in a relationship with Anuj Sachdeva for four long years. In fact, Anuj Sachdeva revealed which things attract him most towards her. He told that he finds Urvashi very bold and mature.

This is for the first time that Urvashi and Anuj will be seen together on the screen. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Urvashi aka Komolika dance in Nach Baliye 9.

