Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary dance for Raveena Tandon on Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, watch video

Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable couples of the small screen. They fell in love during the reality show Bigg Boss and later decided to tie the knot. The couple these days are seen dancing together on Salman Khan’s show Nach Baliye 9 which began a few weeks back. The couple has been sharing TikToks and BTS video on the social media handles and in yet another one the couple along with others are seen having fun on the sets with the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

In the video that has been shared, the contestants are seen dancing on the popular songs of Raveena like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare,’ in the middle of the night. The actress is seen talking to the camera telling everyone what the contestants do to sway away from their sleep. Not only this the host Maniesh Paul is also having fun with Ahmed. You’ll die on the floor laughing after watching the hilarious video.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan becomes first TV actress to represent India on 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

The video was shared by the Roadies Real Heores gang-leader on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “Neend udane k liye mastii hahahah @officialraveenatandon kamal with my love @yuvikachaudhary andddd the best hosttttt of our country @manieshpaul.”

Watch out:

ALSO READ: Is Tamannaah Bhatia planning to get married in 2019?

Also, see some more posts of the adorable couple:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dancing video on 'Ankh Lad Jaave' goes viral

As per the current reports by Spotboye, a Quran session was conducted on the sets of the reality show after many contestants fell ill and faced injuries. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.