Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Winget surprises fans by sharing her new look as Monica from Code M

Television actress Jennifer Winget, who was last seen playing the role of Zoya in Bepannah is these days shooting for her digital show Code M. The actress will be making her debut in the world of web series through ALTBalaji's upcoming series. In the show she will be seen playing the role of an army officer named Monica and ever since the announcement, she has been sharing her looks from the show.

Yet again, Jennifer took to her social media account to share a new picture of hers in an army uniform. The picture has gone viral on the social media and her fans can’t help stop gushing about the same. Jenny, in the picture, can be seen wearing a casual top with formal trousers paired with sunglasses. She captioned the Instagram picture as, "What the door says! #NationIsBAE #MonicaOnAMission #CodeM"

Jennifer has previously too worked with Ekta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and talking about her second association she said, "It is amazing to be back to Balaji! Kasautii gave me such a wider recognition and I was with Balaji for a very very long time. Now, I am working with them again after a long time. I am so looking forward to it. Ekta has been amazing. I have always been very fond of her. I met her recently before going on my holiday and told her the kind of work I would like to do and this is what she offered me and I couldn’t have been more grateful."

In an interview she gave to an entertainment portal, she opened up about her character in Code M and said, “Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that the popular show Beyhadh will be coming back with its second installment titled as Beyhadh 2. The original show had Jennifer playing the role of a psychopath named Maya who would go to any extent for her lover Arjun (played by Kushal Tandon). However, no official information about the same has been given by the makers yet.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.