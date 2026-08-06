France submits Rs 3.25 lakh crore proposal for 114 Rafale jets: Why it is a game changer for India

New Delhi:

France has submitted its detailed technical and commercial proposal to India for the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, marking a significant step forward in the deal. The proposal includes plans for large-scale local manufacturing and production of the multi-role combat aircraft in India.

The Rafale jets are expected to become one of the key components of the Indian Air Force's future fleet. The aircraft were selected by the Defence Ministry in 2012 after a long and competitive global evaluation process.

According to Defence sources cited by news agency ANI, French officials have submitted their response to India's Letter of Request (LoR) for the acquisition of 114 Rafale multirole fighter aircraft. The proposal is currently being examined by the Acquisition Wing of the Defence Ministry and the Indian Air Force.

The Indian side would be closely analysing the French response to Indian demand for integrating Indian weapons like the variants of the Astra air-to-air missiles and indigenous content in the aircraft under the deal, they said.

94 Rafale jets to be manufactured in India

The French side will be required to manufacture 94 of the 114 Rafale aircraft in India in partnership with a local industry partner. The production will involve major French defence companies associated with the Rafale programme, including Dassault Aviation, missile manufacturer MBDA, engine maker Safran, and defence technology firm Thales.

A significant amount of indigenisation is expected in the deal, which is likely to provide opportunities worth around Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Indian industry players including Tata, Larsen and Toubro and others.

India issued the Letter of Request (LoR) to France in May this year for the proposed government-to-government acquisition of 114 Rafale multirole fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

India to have over 200 Rafale jets?

The acquisition of the Rafale aircraft is considered crucial for addressing the Indian Air Force’s operational requirements, as its squadron strength has been declining due to the retirement of ageing aircraft, including Russian-origin MiG fighter jet variants, and delays in the induction of indigenous platforms such as the LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2.

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have already placed orders for 62 Rafale aircraft. With the proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale aircraft, the total number of Rafales in India's inventory could rise to 176. The Indian Navy has also already expressed its intent to induct 31 more of these planes to tackle maritime threats, and that may take the number of Rafales in the country to over 200.

The Defence Ministry conducted a detailed capability assessment under Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh soon after he assumed office in 2024 to address the Indian Air Force's requirements. Since then, the ministry has been working on strengthening the force's capabilities in a focused manner.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved the Indian Air Force's proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets around five months ago.

(With ANI inputs)

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