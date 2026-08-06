Bigg Boss 20 new teaser drops big hint at new season's theme; Salman Khan says 'Tathas-two'

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 20 has been officially announced, and the show's loyalists can't keep calm. After announcing the release date, the makers have dropped a new promo featuring host Salman Khan, and perhaps a big clue revealing the theme for the season.

Bigg Boss 20 theme revealed?

This time, Salman Khan hinted at a brand-new twist with just two words, "Ek Vardaan." While the teaser doesn't reveal much, it clearly suggests that the upcoming season will revolve around a new theme that could change the game inside the house.

The biggest question now is what exactly this "Vardaan" means. Will it be a special power for contestants? A game-changing advantage? Or a twist that completely changes the course of the competition? For now, the makers are keeping the suspense alive. With every teaser, Bigg Boss 20 is adding to the curiosity, leaving fans guessing what surprises await when the new season begins. Take a look:

Have the contestant names of Bigg Boss 20 been revealed?

While the second teaser has sparked plenty of curiosity, the makers are yet to reveal the contestant lineup or officially announce this season's theme. More updates are expected in the coming days as the countdown to the premiere continues. This season, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Nia Sharma, and Sunil Pal, among others, are rumoured to be a part of the show. However, no official confirmation have been made so far.

Salman Khan will once again return as the host, extending his long association with the popular reality show.

A look back at Bigg Boss 19

The previous season wrapped up after more than 100 days of drama, challenges and unexpected twists. Actor Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy after defeating Farhana Bhatt in the grand finale. Along with the title, he also won the Rs 50 lakh cash prize. Last season featured cin

Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were among the finalists who made it to the last stage of the competition. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed changing friendships, intense rivalries and several shocking moments, making Bigg Boss 19 one of the most talked-about editions of the franchise. With Season 20 around the corner, expectations are already running high.

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6. It will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm every day and on Colors at 10.30 pm.

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