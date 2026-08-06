'Constant tears, heavy breathing': Parth Samthaan's alarming post on his mental health worries fans

New Delhi:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan-fame actor Parth Samthaan has grabbed attention after sharing a deeply personal post on social media, revealing that he has been going through a difficult phase. His post about struggling with his mental and emotional well-being has resonated with fans, many of whom have reached out with comforting messages and prayers.

The actor admitted that the past few days had taken a toll on him, saying he had been battling overwhelming emotions without understanding what had caused them. Read on to know what he said.

Parth shares emotional note

On Wednesday, Parth shared a heartfelt note on Threads, opening up about the emotional and mental challenges he has been facing over the past few days. In his post, he wrote, "Past 3-4 days have been the worst for me regarding my health (mentally and emotionally): constant tears, heavy breathing, negative thoughts, feels like everything is falling apart… worst is.. I’m still figuring out a reason on why this is happening (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : THREADS: PARTH SAMTHAAN)Screengrab taken from Parth Samthaan's Threads post.

Through his post, the actor revealed that he has been dealing with overwhelming emotions and is still unable to understand what may have triggered them.

Internet reacts to Parth's post

Parth's post grabbed fans' attention, who flooded the comments section with supporting messages. One user wrote, "It’s okay. This is life. Sometimes we all go through moments like this and negative thoughts can take over. But you don’t have to keep everything inside. Talking about what's hurting you can often help, and together we can always find some way forward. Please take good care of yourself (sic)."

Another Threads user commented, "Stay strong, take one step at a time and remember that you’re deeply loved and supported. Sending you the biggest hug (sic)." Many others also wished the actor strength and hoped he would overcome this difficult phase soon.

Parth Samthaan's work front

On the work front, Parth is currently seen playing Mahid in Seher Hone Ko Hai. The show recently underwent a seven-year leap, after which Bhavika Sharma joined the cast as the new female lead following Rishita Kothari's departure. He was last seen in C.I.D where he played the role of ACP Ayushman.

The actor is widely known for his performances in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He has also featured in web series such as Main Hero Boll Raha Hu and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

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