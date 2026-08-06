Real Madrid sign Yan Diomande, the most expensive player in their club history

Madrid (Spain):

Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage sensation Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast forward joins the club after a standout season in the Bundesliga, where he scored 12 goals and registered eight assists for Leipzig. He further enhanced his reputation during the World Cup, playing a key role as Ivory Coast progressed to the round of 32.

As per reports, Real Madrid will pay an initial fee of €125 million (Rs 13.73 billion) for Diomande. The agreement also includes €10 million in easily achievable bonuses and an additional €5 million in bonuses that are considered more difficult to reach.

The deal had been close to completion last week, but discussions between Madrid and Leipzig over final details delayed the announcement. Diomande left Leipzig’s pre-season camp on Thursday morning to complete his medical in Spain before the transfer was officially confirmed.

The move instantly made him the most expensive player in Real Madrid, ahead of Jude Bellingham and Eden Hazard.

Busy summer for Real Madrid

Diomande becomes the latest addition to a major recruitment drive at Real Madrid this summer. The club have also brought in Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi during the current transfer window. It only shows that the club is aiming to reclaim the LaLiga title and challenge for the UCL under new manager Jose Mourinho after going two seasons without securing a major trophy.

Meanwhile, Diomande’s rise has been rapid. In 2024, he was playing at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, before moving to Spanish side Leganes. After initially featuring for the club’s reserve team, his performances earned him a €20 million transfer to Leipzig in July 2025.

At Leipzig, Diomande was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for 2025-26 after helping the club finish third in the league. His performances also attracted attention from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in the Premier League before Madrid completed their move.

Rodri close to joining Barcelona

After expressing his desire to join his ‘dream’ club Real Madrid throughout the summer, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri could be seen playing for Barcelona. As per reports in the Catalan press, the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner has informed Real Madrid about his decision, after the club sent a €40 million offer for him.

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