Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: 5 times when Sasural Simar Ka actress and husband Shoaib Ibrahim won hearts

One of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen Dipika Kakar rose to fame through her character of Simar which she played in Sasural Simar Ka. She later grabbed attention when she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 12 and even lifted the trophy of the season. However, not only for her work but Dipika has a lot of times grabbed the limelight for her relationship with actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The two are happily married now but it wasn’t an easy task for both to unite. Dipika is these days seen working in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and is celebrating her 33rd birthday on August 6th and on the special occasion, let’s have a look at some of the beautiful moments from the love story of Dipika and Shoaib.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka where they fell in love. Dipika was married by then but soon her troubled marriage with her ex-husband came to an end in the year 2015. There were reports that it was because of the increasing closeness that the divorce happened. Later after dating for 3 years, she opened up about Shoaib and said, "It's not mandatory that every love marriage should work; it can have its issues like compatibility too. Breaking off any relationship is difficult, almost traumatic. That's exactly what happened with me. My parents supported me and Shoaib helped me pull through those difficult times. We were not dating then."

Dipika has stood by Ibrahim in his good and bad times. In an interview, Shoaib revealed, "My father suffered a brain hemorrhage. Being the only son, I had to be there for my mother and sister while my father was recuperating. Dipika supported us emotionally." Even after a lot of speculations, they did not confess about their affair about which Dipika said, "I wanted to be sure that this relationship wasn't on the rebound. Also, we were getting to know each other better. No matter how progressive we become, being a divorcee has some kind of a social stigma attached to it in our society. I had that stamp on me. But he gave me that space and despite being aware of my past, never complained about it. He has in fact always respected that.

The beautiful moment in their relationship came when the two participated in the eighth season of the dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye. It was just after a performance that Shoaib went down on his knees and proposed his lady-love. A portal quoted the beautiful moment as, “The couple dance reality show will see one of the top contestants Shoaib Ibrahim go down on his knees and propose to his baliye, Dipika Kakkar.” Have a look:

Post the reality show, Dipika opened up about her life post marriage to which she said, “I can't put the feelings in words. I have noticed the change from the day I have got married. I initially thought it's ok Shoaib and I have been in a relationship for so long, but nothing has changed. Maybe the way I look at him, the respect towards him has grown. It's a priceless feeling.”

The couple recently visited Dubai from where they uploaded a lot of adorable pictures in which they were seen exploring the place, enjoying fountain show at Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, The Dubai Mall, shopping at malls and whatnot.

