Hum Aapke Hai Koun Turns 25: Madhuri Dixit aka Nisha gets nostalgic and shares special video

The iconic Sooraj Barjatya film Hum Aapke Hai Koun has completed 25 years today. The film that ensemble cast like Renuka Sahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, and others was one of the most beautiful films of the 90s era. It wasn’t a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups as it taught many life lessons and also brought a revolution in Indian weddings. Madhuri Dixit who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 film was paired opposite Prem, played by Salman Khan.

As the film completed a milestone today, Madhuri took to her social media handle to share a special video in which she can be seen enacting her famous “Uh-hu, Uh-hu” moment. She shared the video on Twitter and captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK”.

Have a look:

Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart❤ #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/nJBgjCWkId — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2019

Anupam Kher, earlier this morning tweeted, “Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever. #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun."

Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019

Actress Renuka Shahane, who played Mohnish Bahl's wife in the film wrote, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Films for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever increasing audience of cinema goers for showering their love and blessings on this big hearted family film. #25YearsofHAHK (sic)"

Gratitude to #SoorajBarjatya ji @rajshrifilms for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever increasing audience of cinema goers for showering their love & blessings on this big hearted family film

😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊🙏🏽❤😊#25YearsOfHAHK pic.twitter.com/v3iBjI0Stg — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 5, 2019

The makers of the film have the makers have organized a special screening to celebrate the special occasion. A source close to PTI said, "A special screening is being planned for August 9 at Liberty Cinema with the entire cast including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and other members of the film. The entire team will relive the moments, they will talk about their experiences and all."

