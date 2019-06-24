Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Mohan Vaidya to Losilya, meet all 15 contestants of Kamal Haasan hosted show

After two successful seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil is back with a bang with its third season with popular actor and host Kamal Haasan. While, the first season premiered on Vijay TV in June 2017 and the second season premiered in 2018, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 premiered on June 23 where 15 contestants entered the lavish BB house. Right from actor-musician Mohan Vaidya, Malaysian actor and musician Mugen Rao, Srilanka model Losilya to multi-talented singer and TV presenter Mohan Vaidya, popular artists from different fields entered the controversial show on Sunday where they will be locked up for the coming next 100 days. Two or more contestants are expected to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as wild card enteries later as the show progesses.

With Kamal Haasan returning as the uber cool host for the third time and also the presence of diverse contestants, Bigg Boss Tamil makers are hopeful that the third season of the reality show will cause much buzz and emerge as top in the TRP rating. While we have to wait and see whether the controversial show will manage to keep the viewers glued to their TV sets or not, have a look at the complete list of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestants.

Fathima Babu

Fathima Babu

Fathima Babu, who was the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house on premiere night, is a former Tamil actress who has also appeared in Malayalam films. Fathima Babu also used to be a newsreader for DD Podhigai, the Tamil version of Doordarshan news.

Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal

Bringing in the style quotient to Bigg Boss Tamil house, Sakshi Agarwal made her debut in a Kannada movie and entered Kollywood with Yoogan. Her notable movies are Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. Currently, she is working in Cinderella. She has over 100 commercials to her credit.

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Tagged as the controversial queen of Kollywood, Vanitha Vijayakumar is expected to bring in much buzz in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She has starred in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She is born to celebrity parents Vijayakumar and Manjula. She made her debut as a heroine in Chandralekha opposite Vijay.

Mohan Vaidya

Mohan Vaidya

Mohan Vaidya is a singer, violinist, dance choreographer, television presenter, and vocalist From promoting an understanding and learning of classical Carnatic music and devotional music to folk and film music, his musical school Guru offers a great platform and an ideal ambience for learning.

Jangiri Madhumitha

Jangiri Madhumitha

Jangiri Madhumitha gained fame from comedy program Lollu Sabha which was telecasted on Vijay Television. She made big screen debut in Tamil film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. The 27-year-old actress was last seen in Thala Ajith's Viswasam which was released earlier this year.

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Abhirami Venkatachalam made her acting debut in 2019 Tamil film Kalavu. Abhirami is popularly known for her performance in Web series Ctrl Alt Del. She was recently signed for a supporting role for the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink in Tamil named Nerkonda Paarvai.

Losliya Mariyanesan

Losliya Mariyanesan

Losliya Mariyanesan is a Srilankan model and TV anchor.

Sherin Shringar

Sherin Shringar

Sherin Shringar has a major interest in modeling field, she discontinued her graduation and turned as a full-time model. She has participated in many modeling events. Sherin made her movie debut as a child aritst at the age of 16. The 33-year-old mocel is a good friend of Tamil star Dhanush.

Cheran

Cheran

Cheran is a Tamil film director and actor. He has won the National Award thrice. He learnt the art of film direction under the mentorship of director K.S Ravikumar. His film Autograph was screened four times at the Montreal Film Festival, Canada. The film-maker was recently involved in contoversy, he claimed that Sri Lankan Tamilians are responsible for piracy!

Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Tharshan Thiyagarajah

Tharshan Thiyagarajah is a professional model who is based out from Jaffna, Srilanka. He has also acted in commercial television advertisement including Malabar Gold, Sri Kumaran Thanga Maligai and more. The 23-year-old made debut in 2018 with the film Verenna Vendum.

Kavin

Kavin

South Indian actor Kavin is also a television presenter. He appeared in the third part of the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal as Shiva.

Mugen Rao

Mugen Rao

Mugen Rao is a multi-talented creative arts practitioner from Malaysia. Besides acting, he is into hosting, singing and lyrics writing.

Reshma Pasupuleti

Reshma Pasupuleti

Reshma Pasupuleti has predominantly appeared in Tamil based serials. She was also an achor and has acted in few films. Her father Prasad Pasupuleti was famous Telugu Producer. Reshma has acted in few films, among that Ko2 and Velainu Vanthuta Vellaikaran. She also played a role of Pushpa as a wife of comedy actor Soori