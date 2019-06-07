Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee might enter Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss season 13 is going to be back soon. The show is going to air on September 29. As of now, there has been no news about the confirmed news on contestants. According to reports, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee might participate in this season 13. Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema. She is not just famous for her movies but also for her huge fan following on social media.

Bigg Boss season 12 failed miserably to rank on the TRP charts. Thus, the makers of the show have introduced a major change. According to the sources, Bigg Boss season 13 will only have celebrity artists and no commoners. Not just this, Salman Khan has also asked to introduce a female co-host to add a new flavour to the show.

Going by the reports of Spotboye, the makers of Bigg Boss have been trying to rope Rani Chatterjee in the show as a contestant for past two years. However, things didn't go by the plan. Now, the news of her arrival on the show is buzzing around.

Bigg Boss makers try to introduce Bhojpuri actors or other well-known faces from Bhojpuri industry. Contestants like Ravi Kisan, Manoj Tiwari, Mona Lisa, Nirahua have given a lot of TRP to the show.

Besides Rani, there has been news about Zareen Khan, Himansh Kohli, Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali to be the part of the show.