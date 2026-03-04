Yash's Toxic postponed amid Middle East uncertainty; clash with Dhurandhar 2 averted | Check new release date

New Delhi:

The release of Yash's highly anticipated film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' has been postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East. Fans who were eagerly waiting for the movie will now have to wait a little longer, as the makers have announced a new release date.

It is worth noting that, with this update, the Kannada action thriller Toxic will no longer clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Read on to know the new release date of Yash's film.

Yash's Toxic release postponed, clash with Dhurandhar 2 averted

According to the official announcement by the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, the film is now set to release worldwide on June 4, 2026. Sharing the announcement post, the makers wrote, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience (sic)."

The note also added, "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

Toxic: Cast and production details

The film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features an ensemble star cast which includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. It is produced under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Also Read: Toxic teaser out: Yash turns menacing, delivers brutal punches and bloodshed