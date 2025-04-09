When is Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly releasing? Know advance booking collection South star Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of Good Bad Ugly. After much said and done the film will be finally released this Friday.

The trailer of South superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Good Bad Ugly' was released on 4 April 2025. The film Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil film and it will be released in this language. After much said and done, the release date of the film has been fixed and the film will be released this Thursday, i.e. tomorrow.

The film was announced two years ago

The film 'Good Bad Ugly' was announced in the year 2023 as the working title AK63. After this, in 2024, the official title of this film was announced which was 'Good Bad Ugly'. Most of the film has been shot in Hyderabad and Spain. This film will be released in Tamil language for now.

'Good Bad Ugly' advance booking

'Good Bad Ugly' has registered an advance booking of around Rs 15 crore for the first weekend at the Tamil box office. The special thing is that the booking on the first day alone has reached seven crore 85 lakh rupees, which is considered a sign of a great start. Amidst the great advance booking of the film, the biggest question is whether this film will be able to become the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar's career. His film 'Valimai' earned Rs 28 crore on the first day. Now everyone's eyes are on whether 'Good Bad Ugly' will be able to break this record.

About the film

'Good Bad Ugly' is the first film of Maithri Movie Makers producer in the Tamil industry. In this, Ajith Kumar's name is AK, whose character is funny as well as serious. The glimpse he was shown in it was amazing and fans are also liking his style a lot. Apart from Ajith Kumar, actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, SJ Surya, Sreeleela, Jackie Shroff and Sunil will also be seen in the film. The writer-director of the film Good Bad Ugly, produced by Naveen Yerneni, is Adhik Ravichandran. The music of the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Also Read: Reality Or Publicity Stunt? Here's why Babil Khan asked fans to unfollow social media influencer Pratyush Dua