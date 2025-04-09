Reality Or Publicity Stunt? Here's why Babil Khan asked fans to unfollow social media influencer Pratyush Dua The Qala actor urged his fans to unfollow social media influencer, Pratyush Dua while posting an Instagram story. Find out the details here.

Bollywood actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, left his fans all confused after sharing an Instagram story. The Qala actor urged his fans to unfollow social media influencer, Pratyush Dua. However, netizens couldn't find Pratyush on the internet which resulted in speculations among users that this might be a publicity stunt. Read more to find out why the Friday Night Plan actor called out the influencer Pratyush Dua on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the Railway Men actor said, 'These days, I strongly feel that we’re ready to do anything for our feed, our page, our handle. It’s becoming harder to tell what’s real and what’s fake.' Fans raised concerns after watching this video and even started looking at the social media accounts of Pratyush Dua, however, they couldn't find him.

One Reddit user commented, 'Tried searching but I couldn’t find anything, idk if I m typing the dude’s last name wrong, cuz in the video Babil only types the dudes first name and verbally mentions the whole name. But if someone does find it please lemme know'.

However, another user added, 'Possibly another gimmick'.

Why did Babil urge people to unfollow Pratyush Dua?

Two days after posting this Instagram story, Babil Khan revealed why he urged people to unfollow the social media influencer, Pratyush Dua. He posted the trailer of his upcoming thriller movie, 'Logout', in which he is playing the character of 26-year-old Pratyush Dua. The ZEE5's original will hit the digital screens on April 18, 2025.

About ZEE5's original film 'Logout'

Babil Khan starrer Logout follows the life of 26-year-old Pratyush, who has a big fanbase of 10 million followers. However, his ambitions take an unexpected turn when a fan gets access to his mobile phone. Besides Babil, the film also stars Rasika Dugal and Gandharv Dewan in the lead roles.

Babil Khan's work front

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Babil Khan made his debut with the 2022 film, Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt. The musical-thriller film also features Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee alongside Babil Khan in the lead roles. The actor will be next seen in mystery-thriller, 'Logout'. The makers of the film dropped the trailer on April 8, 2025. Written by Biswapati Sarkar and directed by Amit Golani, the film is slated to be released on April 18, 2025, on the OTT platform, ZEE5.

