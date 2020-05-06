Telugu actor Shivaji Raja hospitalised after heart attack

Telugu actor Shivaji Raja was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night in Hyderabad after suffering from a heart attack. The actor's family took him to the emergency department of the hospital, according to the ANI report. The actor complained of chest pain when he was rushed to the hospital and his condition is stable now. The report states that Shivaji Raja is still under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but is stable. The actor's friend Suresh Kondeti said that his blood pressure levels fell too low, resulting in a heart attack, reported ANI.

Shivaji Raja is known for his comic roles in several television shows and films. He has worked in over 150 films and is known for his performance in 2001 film Murari, directed by Krishna Vamshi. He has also appeared in superhit films like Ninnu Chudalani, Pelli Sandadi, Puttintiki Ra Chelli, Sampangi, Samudram, Shankar Dada MBBS, Vinodam, Kallu, Aho Brahma Oho Shishya, Devudu, Kalisundam Raa, Manasistha Raa, Okkade among others.

Shivaji Raja has also served as the president of Movie Artistes' Association (MAA)

