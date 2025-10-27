Tejaswini Lonari gets engaged with Shiv Sena leader Samadhan Saravankar: Know everything about them Marathi actress Tejaswini Lonari recently got engaged to Shiv Sena leader Samadhan Sarvankar on Monday. Read further to know everything about them.

New Delhi:

Marathi actress Tejaswini Lonari recently got engaged to Shiv Sena leader Samadhan Sarvankar. The wedding ceremony was a celebrity-studded event as top personalities from politics and show business were in attendance. A video of their romantic engagement ceremony is going viral on social media. Fans were also seen admirering the actress bridal look.

Tejaswini wore a traditional red saree embellished with fine embroidery and zari detailing. The Marathi actress completed her look with a heavy necklace, a stack of bangles and soft waves in her hair. On the other hand, Samadhan opted for an ivory sherwani with subtle sequin work.

Who is Tejaswini Lonari?

For the unversed, Tejaswini Lonari is a well-known Marathi cinema and television face. She started her acting career at the age of 16 with 'No Problem', which gave her initial fame. She is a trained actress from the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting School and has also appeared on television with Padmini in 'Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur'.

Originating from Nashik, Maharashtra, Tejaswini is from a well-educated and supportive family background. Even though she keeps her personal life confidential, she frequently gives credit to her family for their support and guidance throughout her career.

Her appearance on Bigg Boss Marathi 4 brought her widespread popularity, further solidifying her position in the industry. Over the years, she has starred in several Marathi films, including 'Chaapa Kata,' 'Wanted Bayko Number One,' 'Guldasta,' 'Aflatoon' and 'Kalavanti.'

Who is Samadhan Sarvankar?

Samadhan Sarvankar is a leading Shiv Sena politician from Mumbai, Maharashtra. With his role in active local politics, he has been connected to the organisational and youth activities of the party, especially in the Worli and Dadar areas. Sarvankar has gained attention for his grassroots-level work and close association with top party leadership.

Also Read: Haq trailer out now: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam starrer looks powerful | Watch