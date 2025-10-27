Haq trailer out now: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam starrer looks powerful | Watch Bollywood movie Haq, inspired by the life of Shah Bano will release next month. Now, the trailer for the film has been released.

New Delhi:

The trailer for Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Haq, has been released on Monday. The film is inspired by the life history of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman, who fought a legal battle for her rights. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on November 7. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi star in the lead roles.

The trailer for Haq features both Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in their impressive roles. Yami plays Bano, a fearless woman who defies all odds and approaches the court to defend her rights. On the other Emraan seems more grounded in Haq after They Call Him OG release.

Haq movie seem intense and authentic

The film seems powerful via its trailer. Yami and Emraan's stern acting and intense dialogues are adding on to the film's anticipation. Now it only remains to see if audiences will reach theatre to watch this movie or not.

Watch the Haq trailer here:

Haq plot

Emraan will be seen playing her husband, Mohammad Ahmed Khan. The story revolves around Bano, who lives a happy life with her husband, Abbas and their three children. However, Abbas later falls in love with another woman, played by Vartika Singh. After abandoning his first wife, Abbas returns the dowry and stops paying her monthly maintenance. Following Abbas's actions, Bano approaches the court.

Haq release date

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is scheduled to release on November 7, 2025. Speaking of Vartika Singh, this is her debut film. She plays the second wife of Emraan Hashmi's character, Abbas. The film's teaser was released on September 23.

For the unversed, Shah Bano approached the Supreme Court to fight for her rights. In 1985, the court ruled in her favor. This case generated widespread discussion across the country. The Bollywood film is inspired by this courtroom battle.

