Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza team up for Kanwal Sethi’s next untitled love story Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza are set to share the screen for the first time in an untitled love story helmed by Indo-German filmmaker and screenwriter Kanwal Sethi.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Rahul Bhat and Dia Mirza are set to share the screen for the first time in an untitled love story helmed by Indo-German filmmaker and screenwriter Kanwal Sethi. The film is expected to offer a thoughtful and mature take on love and human connection, pairing two of Indian cinema’s most understated yet compelling performers.

Rahul Bhat, who has been in the news for his selective selection of roles and strong on-screen presence, keeps establishing himself as a festival darling and actor par excellence. After having made waves in Black Warrant recently, Bhat will now appear in Kennedy, which gained international notice for its noir-like sensibilities. He also has The Wives, which is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, and his Hollywood debut Lost & Found in Kumbh on his plate, among a number of other projects in development.

The movie also represents a new pairing for Dia Mirza, whose elegance and emotional range have long been well received by fans. Credited with her devotion to telling progressive and socially conscious tales, Mirza will likely infuse the film with her signature warmth and sensitivity, a perfect counterpoint to Bhat's subtle acting.

Director Kanwal Sethi, renowned for his India-international sensibility bridging storytelling, is one who has built a reputation for creating intimate films with universal appeal. With this new project, Sethi hopes to navigate the complications of contemporary relationships through the combination of realism and lyrical romance.

Produced by Kovid Gupta under his banner, Kovid Gupta Films, the film is being made. A producer, writer, and author, Gupta started the company in 2018 with a vision of making interesting and meaningful cinema. Having been the Head of Business Development at Vinod Chopra Films, Gupta has also written two bestsellers, Kingdom of the Soap Queen: The Story of Balaji Telefilms (HarperCollins) and Redrawing India: The Teach For India Story (Random House).

While details regarding the title, supporting cast, and release timeline are yet to be revealed, the film is said to be a visually rich and emotionally layered story set against a contemporary backdrop. With Sethi’s cross-cultural vision, the pairing of Bhat and Mirza, and Gupta’s production expertise, the project is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated collaborations.

Also Read: Exclusive | Actor Armaan Khera reacts to defamation case on The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Whoever was at fault…'