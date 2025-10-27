Exclusive | Actor Armaan Khera reacts to defamation case on The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Whoever was at fault…' Armaan Khera played Samir Sinha in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor commented on the defamation case surrounding the show.

Armaan Khera played Samir Sinha, Sahher Bambba's fiance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Netflix show, which marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut, was in the news for several reasons. One of them was when IRS officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation case against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, alleging it maligns his reputation.

Armaan, in an exclusive chat with India TV, spoke about his take on the case. He also reflected on the tough times Aryan went through after the drugs case in 2021. Excerpts from the interview:

Armaan Khan: 'Whatever has happened, has happened'

India TV asked Armaan Khera for a comment on the defamation case filed by Sameer Wankhede against The Ba***ds of Bollywood producers. He said, "I would say 'Have some fun brother'. I feel we need to just chill. Whatever has happened, has happened. Whoever was at fault, was at fault. Honestly at this point, if we are talking about the past in a funny way, isn't that what we do in life in general? Like we always get into situations, we always get into, phases of life that are very hard for us and make us feel down. But then you're laughing about it in a year. So why don't we just treat it like life and whatever's in the past is in the past, but we can laugh about it today and be okay."

"Samir Sinha is quite a peaceful guy", he playfully said, reflecting on his character from the show.

'Always felt Aryan is definitely going to make a name for himself'

We also asked Armaan Khera about how he bagged a role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He mentioned that the show came to him when he was shooting for Varun Dhawan and Samantha-starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor went back in time and said, "I was shooting for Citadel near Nainital and I had a break in between during the shoot. I went for a walk in the forest which I shouldn't have been doing because there were tigers in the vicinity (smiles). I went for a little walk and then I thought of Karan Mally and Nandini Shrikent (casting directors). I hadn't heard from them for I a year. So I just randomly called Karan and that's when he brought up Samir Sinha and said there's a part in Aryan Khan's directorial debut and as I heard Aryan's name, I was already sold."

He further added, "I had no information about the show. Any opportunity that comes my way, I'm always ready to go for it, especially with auditions I don't think I've said no to any audition unless I had to do something that I was uncomfortable with. My journey with approaching work has been very smooth. With Aryan, I've just always had this feeling that he is going to do something massive. I always felt that Aryan is definitely going to make a name for himself and not because he's Shah Rukh Khan's son but because I would just see his photos sometimes on social media and you can see it in someone's eyes that they're determined to do something."

'Felt like my brother [Aryan Khan] was taken away'

"And especially after everything that he's been through...", we asked him further, referring to the tough times Aryan and the Khan family went through after his arrest in 2021. "Exactly. I was quite concerned when that happened. Even though I didn't know him, but it felt like my brother was taken away which I wasn't very happy about. But I'm so glad that The Ba***ds of Bollywood shows the real and the actual artist that Aryan is," he proudly said.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.

