FIR filed against Shwetha Menon over obscene content allegation Shwetha Menon lands in controversy as an FIR is filed over old scenes from films and an ad. This comes just as she contests for AMMA president.

New Delhi:

An FIR has been filed against South Indian actress, model and Miss India 1994 contestant, Shwetha Menon. The 51-year-old has been accused of earning money through pornographic films. Kochi Central police have registered the case based on a complaint by public activist Martin Menachery.

The case has been registered under Section 67(A) of the IT Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, the complainant has cited Malayalam films starring Shwetha Menon and an advertisement for a contraceptive condom.

Malayalam films and an ad cited in case

Martin Menachery had filed the complaint alleging that films starring Shwetha Menon contained obscene scenes. The complainant cited 'Paleri Manikyam', 'Rathinirvedam' and 'Kalimannu', which showed Shwetha Menon's delivery and an advertisement for a contraceptive condom. These are films that have been certified by the censor board and are still available to the public. The complaint states that these films are being circulated on social media and porn sites.

This was a complaint that was initially ignored by the police. However, the complainant moved to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Ernakulam, and from there, as directed by the court, took the matter to the central police. The FIR states that nude scenes were circulated on social media and porn sites.

Shwetha Menon’s AMMA election bid

It is noteworthy that such a case has come to light at a time when Shwetha Menon is contesting for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Central ACP CB Tom, in response to Asianet News, said that the case has been registered as per the court order, and if the court orders, then the police have no other option. 'If the court orders an inquiry, then an FIR should be registered on any complaint. There is no possibility of a preliminary inquiry,' the ACP said while adding that the police will now investigate the complaint.

