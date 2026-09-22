Ranabaali's 'O Mere Saajan' lyrical video out; Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay's chemistry steals the spotlight

The lyrical video of 'O Mere Saajan' from the upcoming Telugu film Ranabaali is out. The soundtrack gave fans a glimpse of the romantic side of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The track captures the chemistry between the lead pair.

The song captures the timeless love between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, with their easy chemistry taking centre stage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is slated to hit big screens on October 16, 2026.

Ranabaali's 'O Mere Saajan' lyrical video out

Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote on Instagram, "This is what love is all about in the end! (sic)." The music for 'O Mere Saajan' has been composed by Ajay-Atul, with Javed Ali and Shweta Mohan lending their voices to the track. The lyrics have been penned by Kshitij Patwardhan.

The song was recorded and mixed by Vijay Dayal at YRF Studios, with Sagar Sathe serving as the assistant recording engineer. The track was mastered by Donal Whelan at Hafod Mastering in the UK. Watch the video below:

Within hours of its release, the music video garnered over 851K views and more than 500 comments on YouTube.

What is Ranabaali about?

Ranabaali is set during British colonial rule; the film explores famine, oppression and a dark chapter of Indian history. Vijay Deverakonda plays a real-life hero who rises against the tyranny to protect his people and fight for their dignity. The makers dropped the film’s official teaser on September 9, offering fans a glimpse of what’s in store. Vijay plays Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema, while Rashmika stars as his wife, Jayamma, who also stands by him in his fight.

Ranabaali: Cast and crew details

The film, Ranabaali, is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series Films. Apart from Rashmika and Vijay, the film stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role.

The film also marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first film together following their wedding in February 2026. The couple got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony followed by an evening Kodava ceremony.

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