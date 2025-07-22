When Miss India 1994 contestant's real delivery featured in 2013 movie 'Kalimannu' | Details Shweta Menon, who gave tough competition to Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai in the Miss India 1994 contest, is ruling the South Indian film industry. However, do you know that this actress had her delivery filmed for a movie?

Two beauties of Miss India 1994 brought glory to the country at the international level. One won the title of Miss World and the other won the title of Miss Universe, making the country proud. After this, both of them turned to Bollywood and still rule the hearts of the audience. We are talking about Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen, both of whom participated in the Miss India competition together in 1994 and gave tough competition to each other. Sushmita Sen became the winner of this competition. But, do you know another actress who gave tough competition to these two beauties in the same year? We are talking about Shweta Menon, who is now ruling South cinema. The actress is known for filming real delivery for a Malayalam film.

Delivery shot for the film

Shweta Menon did something for her film 'Kalimannu', which hardly any actress would think of doing. For a scene in this film, Shweta got her delivery shot live, that too in front of three cameras. She got her delivery shot for about 45 minutes for the film, directed by Blessy. She gave birth to her daughter Sabina on camera. Shweta Menon was in the news for this move.

A look at her career

Shweta Menon started her career in 1990 itself. She worked in some films and then turned to modelling. After this, she participated in the Miss India contest in 1994, in which she faced beauties like Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai. Shweta could not win this competition, but was successful in making her place in the top 5. After participating in the beauty pageant, she got a chance to work in Bollywood and she acted in films like 'Bandhan', 'Ishq' and 'Prithvi'. However, after a few films, she again turned to Malayalam cinema.

Worked in many films and TV serials

Shweta Menon worked in Bollywood and Malayalam cinema as well as many TV shows and also did anchoring. In 2011, she married Srivalsan Menon, a resident of Mumbai, and then in 2013, she shot a live delivery scene for the film 'Kalimannu'. Director Blessy recorded Shweta Menon's child's birth live and made it a part of the film. The director used three cameras to shoot this scene and during the shooting, apart from the doctor and nurse, three members of the film crew were present in the delivery room. This film was released in 2013 and received mixed responses from the audience.

