Don't Trouble The Trouble trailer out; Fahadh Faasil's fun avatar promises a magical adventure | Watch

The much-awaited trailer of Don't Trouble The Trouble has given fans a glimpse into the fun-filled and magical world of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming fantasy entertainer. Presented by SS Rajamouli and directed by Shashank Yeleti, the film brings together fantasy, humour and emotional moments in an unusual story.

The Telugu film is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, SS Karthikeya under Arka Media Works and Showing Business. It is set to hit silver screens on October 2, 2026 in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

Don't Trouble The Trouble trailer out

The three-minute trailer introduces Fahadh Faasil as Soori, a street magician who meets a young girl (Ssara Palekar) while performing his tricks. What starts as a simple interaction soon takes an unexpected turn when the girl begins showing mysterious supernatural powers. Watch the trailer below:

SS Rajamouli shares Don't Trouble The Trouble trailer

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is also presenting the film, shared the official trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "More of Suri… More of Divya…. More of their lives. Here’s the trailer of #DontTroubleTheTrouble. This team has put together something very warm, fun and full of life :) Hope they cast their spell on u too. See you all at the cinemas on October 2nd (sic)."

Don't Trouble The Trouble: Cast and crew details

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the film features Ssara Palekar and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, while Praveen Antony has handled the editing and Brad Francis serves as the cinematographer.

Fahadh Faasil's work front

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Idhayam Murali alongside Preity Mukhundhan and Atharvaa Murali. The film was released on July 10, and arrived on Netflix screen on August 7. Before this, he was featured in Mahesh Narayanan's spy thriller Patriot. The film also stars Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara in key roles. Released on May 1, 2026, the film made its OTT debut on June 5. Viewers can watch it on Zee 5 platform.

He also has Aavesham 2 in the pipeline. However, details regarding the film’s release timeline, cast and crew have not yet been revealed.

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Did Fahadh Faasil reject the role played by Riz Ahmed in Tom Cruise's Digger? Here's what we know