RB Choudary dies at 76: Everything to know about his family, sons Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil film producer RB Choudary died on Tuesday in a tragic car accident near Joontha village in the Bewar district, Rajasthan. He was 76 years old. He is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen and four sons, including Jithan Ramesh and Jiiva, who are both actors.

For the unversed, RB Choudary was best known for his production house Super Good Films, which has produced several hit and blockbuster films in Tamil cinema.

Tributes pour in for RB Choudary

The news of his demise has left the film fraternity in deep shock. Fans and several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rajinikanth, expressed their grief and offered condolences on the passing of the veteran producer.

Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his X handle and expressed his grief over the passing of producer RB Choudary. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary producer, R.B. Choudary Garu. His unwavering support in my film journey was invaluable. I will always cherish our association and the wonderful memories of working together on Nuvvu vasthavani,Ninne Premistha & Snehamante Idera. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time may his soul rest in peace."

Superstar Rajinikanth wrote, "My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

This is a developing story.

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