RB Choudary, veteran producer, dies in tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Reports

New Delhi:

It is sad news for the Indian entertainment industry that veteran film producer RB Choudary met with a road accident in Rajasthan which proved to be fatal for him. According to reports, he was traveling to the city of Jodhpur for a marriage ceremony when the vehicle in which he was traveling overturned. This caused him fatal injuries which resulted in his death.

The death of RB Choudary, a prominent film producer who made his mark in the South Indian film industry and the head of Super Good Films, has left the film industry in deep shock. He was recognised as one of the few producers to have produced more than 100 films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages ​​and scored a century.

RB Chowdhury died during treatment

Chowdhury's hometown is Udaipur in Rajasthan. While travelling, he met with a terrible road accident. He was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

His body is currently in Udaipur. His family members said that his body will be brought to Chennai in a special flight tomorrow, May 6. The last rites will be performed after it is kept at his residence in Chennai for fans and film personalities to pay their respects.

RB Chowdhury's career

RB Chowdhury's film career began in 1988. He first tried his luck in the Malayalam film industry by producing two films. Later, he entered the Tamil film industry as a producer with the film 'Pudhuvasantham', which was released in 1990. After this film became a huge success, he did not look back. Through his production company 'Super Good Films', he gave countless blockbuster hits like 'Buriyada Puthil', 'Nattamai' and 'Sooryavansham', becoming an undisputed force in the industry.

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Apart from making big budget films, RB Chowdhury was always at the forefront of bringing new blood to the industry. His special style was to provide opportunities to new actors and talented young directors. Many of today's star directors came to the fore through his company. Father of popular actor Jiiva, he also encouraged his sons in the film industry and on the other hand, he gave great importance to production values.

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