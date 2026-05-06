Who was RB Choudary, filmmaker who played a huge role in Vijay's rise to stardom?

New Delhi:

RB Choudary was not just a successful producer in Tamil cinema. Over the years, he became one of the industry’s most dependable names, backing films that balanced emotion, entertainment and commercial success. His sudden death in a tragic car accident in Jodhpur on May 5 has left the film fraternity in deep shock.

RB Choudary movies

Born as Ratanlal Bhagchand Choudary in Rajasthan, he did not enter films right away. Before cinema happened, Choudary, 79, was already an established businessman. He worked across jewellery, iron manufacturing and export businesses before eventually finding his place in the film industry. That shift changed Tamil cinema in more ways than one.

His journey as a producer began in 1988 with the Malayalam film Aadhi Paapam. From there, he slowly built a strong presence through films like Layanam and Kalpana House. But it was Vikraman’s Pudhu Vasantham that truly changed things for him. The film’s success pushed him into the front row of Tamil film producers and established his banner, Super Good Films, as a major force in South Indian cinema.

Over the years, Super Good Films became associated with several memorable commercial entertainers. Choudary backed films such as Cheran Pandiyan, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Love Today, Suryavamsam, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Nee Varuvai Ena and Thirupaachi. Many of these films connected strongly with family audiences and went on to become defining movies for the actors involved. His career stretched across nearly four decades.

RB Choudary played a huge role in Vijay's stardom

Some of his productions also played a major role in shaping careers. Nattamai helped strengthen R Sarathkumar’s image as a mass hero, while Poove Unakkaga became one of the turning points in Vijay’s rise to stardom. Later, Thirupaachi further cemented Vijay’s commercial hero status among audiences.

Apart from producing hit films, Choudary was also known for giving opportunities to newcomers. At a time when the industry was cautious about fresh talent, he continued introducing new directors and technicians. Nearly 44 filmmakers got their break through his productions. Directors such as Vikraman, KS Ravikumar, Lingusamy, Perarasu, Ezhil, Sasi and Raja Kumar all began their journeys with his support. Many of them later went on to become some of Tamil cinema’s most recognised names.

RB Choudary's 100th film remains incomplete

Even in recent years, Choudary remained active in cinema. His production banner continued backing films like Maareesan, featuring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, along with projects such as Magudam. He was also reportedly preparing for his 100th production, a milestone that now remains incomplete.

Beyond films, Choudary was deeply connected to his family. His sons, Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, both entered Tamil cinema as actors and continued to stay associated with Super Good Films. The production house and the legacy he built will continue to remain active in the industry through them.

Also read: RB Choudary dies in road accident: Rajinikanth pays tribute to veteran producer | Read post