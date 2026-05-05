RB Choudary dies in road accident: Rajinikanth pays tribute to veteran producer | Read post

New Delhi:

Film producer RB Choudary is no more. He died in a severe car accident in Jodhpur on Tuesday. For the unversed, the late producer was the father of South Indian actor Jiiva. He produced numerous acclaimed films spanning from South Indian cinema to Hindi cinema. These include films such as Raja and Anandam. Now megastar, Rajinikanth, has paid tribute to the veteran producer.

Rajinikanth's post

The superstar took to his X post and wrote, 'My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.#RBChoudhary.'

RB Choudary died in a car accident

RB Choudary passed away this afternoon, Tuesday, in a car accident in Jodhpur. He worked across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries, producing many popular films. His final rites will be performed tomorrow in Chennai. RB Choudary is survived by his sons, Jiiva, Ramesh and Ashok, and his wife, Mahjabeen.

RB Choudary famous films

His banner, Super Good Films, has produced award-winning films such as Nattamai, Thulladha Manamum Thullum and Suryavamsam. His 98th production was Maareesan (2025), starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. The banner's 99th film is the upcoming Magudam; this marks actor Vishal's directorial debut.

More about RB Choudary

RB Choudary hailed from a Rajasthani family. Before venturing into film production, he worked in the steel, export and jewelry industries. He began his career as a producer in the Malayalam film industry, producing several films under the 'Super' banner. In 1989, he entered the Tamil film industry and produced films under the 'Super' banner in partnership with R Mohan (the creator of Good Knight mosquito mats). When they decided to part ways, RB Choudary adopted the word 'Good' from 'Good Knight' and renamed his production house 'Super Good Films'.

Also Read: RB Choudary, veteran producer, dies in tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Reports