Amit Shah takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray, says there's only one Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde

Kolhapur:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public gathering in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, on Saturday, said that there is no faction left now but only one Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. He said earlier people had to say 'Shiv Sena-Shinde faction' after Eknath Shinde ji's name but now no faction remains anymore... there is only one Shiv Sena.

Rebel MPs submit letter to Om Birla seeking to form a separate group

The remark from Amit Shah came as six of nine Lok Sabha MPs of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) skipped a parliamentary meeting in Delhi, and submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to form a separate group. As reports suggest, a merger into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to be formalised soon, and thus support to the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi.

"Today, on this sacred land of Maharashtra, where the abode of Mata Ambabai is here, in this Kolhapur, we have all gathered for a very noble cause. Where Mata Ambabai herself resides in hundreds, Karvirnagar is today having the work of renovation and corridor construction of Mata Ambabai's temple being carried out by the Maharashtra government," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that this cultural renaissance is taking place under the vision of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Maharashtra, all Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peeth are being redeveloped and revitalised. This is a matter of pride for all of us," Amit Shah said.

This comes amid rebellion buzz in the Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Amid 'Operation Tiger', a mass defection of UBT parliamentarians to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has pushed the party to the brink, manifesting in open hostility, missing MPs, and threats of legal action.

Shiv Sena (UBT) issues show cause notice to its absentee MPs

After this, Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a fresh show cause notice to its absentee MPs, threatening disqualification.Party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, has issued a formal 'Show Cause' notice to the absentee MPs.

They have been given a strict 24-hour deadline to provide a written explanation for their behaviour.The notice carries a stern warning. If the MPs fail to respond within the stipulated time, the party will assume they have voluntarily given up their membership. Consequently, they will face action under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution (the Anti-Defection Law).

Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje only attended meeting called by Uddhav

The crisis reached a flashpoint on Thursday in New Delhi, when a mandatory parliamentary party meeting convened by party leadership saw a stark display of division.

Out of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs, only three--Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje--attended the meeting called by party whips. The remaining six--Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure--remained conspicuously absent.

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