June 20, 2026
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  4. IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India set to experiment more after clinching series as Chepauk beckons
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IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India set to experiment more after clinching series as Chepauk beckons

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India have already wrapped up the ODI series with commanding wins in the first two clashes. The third ODI provides the players with a crucial opportunity to stake their claims as India prepare for the ODI World Cup.

India aim for series sweep.
India aim for series sweep. Image Source : BCCI
New Delhi:

India are looking to sweep Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series after winning the first two matches by commanding margins. The Men in Blue chased down a middling 195 in a rain-hit game in Dharamsala in the first ODI before they amassed 402 in the second clash in Lucknow to win by 170 runs. Captain Shubman Gill has been one of the shining stars for India in both these games, having made an unbeaten 84 in the series opener before backing it up with a stellar 154 in the second clash. He found Ishan Kishan going all tongs in the second ODI as the two put up a huge 224-run stand for the third wicket in the second game. 

While the batters have been doing their job extremely well, the bowlers have backed them just as brilliantly, with newcomer Gurnoor Brar laying the marker. The beanpole speedster took three wickets each in both the ODIs, while Arshdeep Singh has been ever effective too. The left-arm speedster has taken two and three wickets in both these matches, proving his class with the ball. Meanwhile, India will have a good headache as a few of their unavailable players have returned for this clash. Harshit Rana has been added to the squad for the third ODI after recovering from the knee injury that he picked up in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who missed out on the previous clash due to thigh soreness, has also been declared fit. So, India have to make selection calls in what is a dead rubber on paper, but is still a crucial clash in terms of choosing their personnel with the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Latest Updates

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  • 12:56 PM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming up!

    We are minutes away from the toss. Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be retained? Will Harshit play? Nitish is also likely to be in. All of that will be answered in a few minutes as we approach the 1:00 PM mark of the toss time. 

  • 12:52 PM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Gurnoor Brar's rise in the Indian team!!

    Gurnoor Brar has been one of the stand-out performers for India this series. He picked up three wickets each in both matches of this series. He was fast-tracked to the Indian team with the skill he had, and he may just have put his case for a place in India's squad in the England ODIs and maybe came into the reckoning for the ODI World Cup.

  • 12:42 PM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Changes on the cards?

    It seems so. Nitish Kumar Reddy was declared by India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. Harshit Rana has been added to India's squad for the third ODI. Ten Doeschate hinted that Arshdeep might be missing the third ODI, along with another batter. So expect a couple of changes for this game.

  • 12:37 PM (IST)Jun 20, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live: Time for series finale!!

    It's time for the third ODI between India and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India have won this series already, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. They put up commanding performances in the first two matches, with Shubman Gill being one of the stars in those two contests. The third ODI might sound like a dead rubber. But it isn't.

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