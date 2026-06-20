Five dead, 18 injured as portion of temple collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani, rescue ops underway

Mumbai:

In a tragic incident, portion of temple roof collapsed in Maharashtra’s Parbhani on Saturday. Initial reports suggests several devotees feared trapped and many others were injured in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that 30 to 40 people are feared trapped, eight have been rescued, five are in critical condition and work is underway to rescue the remaining people.Five people died and 18 people were critically injured, latest reports added.

Exact cause of the collapse not yet established

Officials said that the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment and they are still assessing the extent of the damage and determining whether more people remain trapped beneath the rubble. The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established. Further details are awaited as rescue operations continue.

The incident was reported at a time when a large number of devotees had gathered at the temple since morning for darshan, as Saturdays typically witness higher footfall at Hanuman temples.

During the rush at the temple, a portion of the roof and a supporting pillar of the assembly hall under construction suddenly collapsed, crashing onto devotees standing below and causing panic at the site.

According to reports, a large number of devotees from across the district visit the Yashwadi shrine every Saturday for worship. Today, too, a large crowd had gathered within the temple premises for prayers. Amidst this, a pillar of the hall being built in front of the main temple suddenly collapsed, causing panic and chaos in the area.

Preliminary information suggests that over 50 devotees are feared trapped beneath the rubble of the pillar. Upon receiving news of the incident, Assistant Police Inspector Shinde of the Manwat Police arrived at the scene with his team, and relief and rescue operations were immediately initiated.

CM Fadnavis expresses grief

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief , and said, “Some devotees have lost their lives in a tragic incident where a portion of the roof of a Hanuman temple—currently under construction—collapsed in Yashwadi, Parbhani district. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the deceased devotees. I share the grief of the bereaved families. Medical treatment is underway for those injured in the accident. Officials from the local administration are present at the site, and relief and rescue operations are being carried out expeditiously.”

Rescue operations underway

Ambulance services have reached the site, and efforts are underway to provide immediate assistance to the injured. The administration and police are closely monitoring the situation. It should be noted that the assembly hall of the temple had reportedly been under construction for the past several days. And now the collapse incident has raised serious concerns over the quality of construction and adherence to safety norms at the site.

(With inputs from Aamir Hussain)

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