Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Hindi version to release on October 15, makers clarify amid rumours

Amid reports suggesting that Jailer 2 may not release in Hindi, the makers have issued a clarification confirming that the film will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2026, as originally planned. They also mentioned that the Hindi version will release alongside the film’s other language versions, with Pen Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution across North India.

Makers of Jailer 2 share official statement

The official statement by Official PR Representatives read, "In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned. The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release."

The note further said, "We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation."

Jailer 2 advance booking

The action thriller has generated great expectations from the audience with director Nelson Dilipkumar and lead actor Rajinikanth. Despite a couple of days remaining for its release, advanced booking for the film has started in selected locations. Jailer 2 has collected more than Rs 22 crore from advance booking across the world, with maximum contribution coming from the overseas market. However, advance booking has not started yet in India.

What movies will be competing with Jailer 2?

Jailer 2 is expected to hit the screens in India a day before a few more films that are also expected to be released on October 16. Such movies include Ranabaali, which is a Telugu action movie of the past era, and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, a courtroom thriller, with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajkummar Rao, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, respectively. Lastly, Yami Gautam's Nayyi Naveli will also release on the same day.

Makers, cast, release date

Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth alongside S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu and Jatin Sarna. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff are also expected to make cameo appearances.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15.

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Jailer 2 trailer X reviews out; Rajinikanth's return gets roaring response from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam fans