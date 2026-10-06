Jailer 2 trailer X reviews out; Rajinikanth's return gets roaring response from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam fans

The wait for the trailer of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 finally ended on October 5. The film brings back fans' beloved Thalaiva as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life does not last for long. This time, he finds himself facing both old enemies and new threats.

Cinephiles are sharing their opinion of the trailer on X (formerly Twitter). It was released in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Jailer 2 trailer X reaction

The trailer of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has sparked a strong reaction on X, with fans across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam-speaking audiences sharing their first impressions of the promo. From Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to the action-packed moments and new characters, several aspects of the trailer have caught attention.

The sequel has also created curiosity around SJ Suryah's character, with viewers discussing his role and the conflict he could bring to Tiger's story. Here's what audiences are saying about the Jailer 2 trailer on X:

"Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and the trailer is packed with action, style and surprises! Did Nelson reveal too much?," wrote a user.

Another penned, "#Jailer2 Trailer 4/5."

"I dont know about ya'll but getting S.J.Suryah getting directed by Nelson is something really exciting for me. If those dark comedic moments click well, we might see some Maanaadu level rage in the theatres if not even more. #Jailer2," wrote a third user.

Here are some other X posts:

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2 trailer

The story takes forward the events of Jailer. Tiger had tried to leave his past behind and live a quieter life. The trailer shows him working as a driver in a remote village, far away from the world of crime. However, trouble soon finds its way back to him. The network that Tiger had fought against in the first film appears to turn on him, setting up a new conflict. The sequel seems to have a much wider scale, with more characters becoming part of Tiger's battle.

SJ Suryah also gets considerable screen time in the trailer. He appears to be playing an important antagonist, although the makers have kept details about his character under wraps.

Jailer 2 release date and music

Jailer 2 arrives three years after the original film. Released in 2023, Jailer became one of Rajinikanth's biggest commercial hits and crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Nelson Dilipkumar returns as the director for the sequel, while Anirudh Ravichander is once again composing the music. The promotional campaign has already introduced four songs, including the Nora Fatehi track Bindaas.

Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 15.

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