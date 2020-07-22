COVID-19: Punjab CM issues directions for framing guidelines for shooting films, songs

Image Source : TWITTER/@CHERRYPIEECAKE Punjabi

Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to formulate guidelines for shooting of films, songs and shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister's directive came after three Punjabi singers/actors made a representation to him through a video conference shortly after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, a government release said.

Rupinder Singh 'Gippy Grewal', Ranjit Bawa and Gurpeet Ghuggi pointed out that even though the chief minister had last month announced the resumption of shooting in the state, the absence of clearly defined guidelines was making it difficult for them to resume work, which had been completely suspended during the lockdown period.

Taking note of their concern, Singh asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to come out with the necessary guidelines at the earliest to ensure that shooting can recommence smoothly with full COVID safety protocols in place, the release said. PTI CHS VSD AQS

