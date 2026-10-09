Kamal Haasan's Indian 3 first poster out; director Shankar teases Senapathy's return with 'zero tolerance'

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan is set to return as 'Senapathy' in the next instalment of his famous Tamil political thriller, Indian 3. Director Shankar Shanmugham has unveiled the film's first poster, offering a glimpse of the much-awaited sequel and teasing the return of the iconic character with the message, "Senapathy is back with zero tolerance."

The announcement has brought the spotlight back on the franchise, which follows Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who takes a stand against corruption. With Kamal Haasan reprising his role, Indian 3 is expected to continue the story established in the previous instalments.

Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in Indian 3

Sharing the first poster from the film's franchise on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in #Indian3 War Mode." The poster showcases a gritty, warlike atmosphere, with three riders symbolising strength, unity, and the beginning of a major confrontation. Take a look:

Kamal Haasan's portrayal of Senapathy has remained central to the franchise. For the unversed, the actor first played the character in the 1996 film Indian. The film also featured Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Sukanya in key roles.

Indian 3: Cast and crew details

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the Tamil film features an ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar, and the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The first film in the 'Indian' franchise was released in 1996, followed by its sequel, Indian 2, in 2024. The second instalment received a negative response from viewers, earning an IMDb rating of 3.7. However, it managed to collect Rs 148.90 crore at the box office.

When is Indian 3 releasing?

As per IMDb, Indian 3 is expected to be released in theatres in 2027. However, an official update on the film’s release timeline is still awaited.

Kamal Haasan's work front

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life, alongside Trisha Krishnan. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Kalki 2 and Nelson's upcoming film, tentatively titled KH X RK, which will mark his reunion with Rajinikanth after 47 years.

Also Read:

KH x RK Promo Out: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to reunite after 47 years with retro energy for Nelson's film