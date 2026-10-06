George Pius Tharayil, Papanasam and Billa 2 producer, dies at 63; Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute

Veteran film producer George Pius Tharayil has died at the age of 63. He passed away on October 5, with news of his death prompting tributes from people associated with the film industry.

Tharayil had been associated with the Indian film industry for more than two decades and worked across Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema. His career included stints as a line producer, executive producer and producer, with several of his credits coming from behind the scenes.

George Pius Tharayil's work in Indian cinema

Tharayil's filmography included Papanasam, the Kamal Haasan-starrer directed by Jeethu Joseph, and Billa 2. He was also associated with films such as Mitr: My Friend and The Body. According to his film credits, Tharayil began his career in 2002 as an executive and line producer. Mitr: My Friend was among his early projects as an executive producer, while he later worked on films including Phir Milenge, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Yaavarum Nalam and 13B: Fear Has a New Address.

He went on to serve as executive producer on projects including Kireedam, 180 and Billa 2 before making his debut as a producer with Papanasam in 2015. He subsequently produced the Malayalam film Careful and was associated with MEI and The Body.

George Pius Tharayil's work in later years

Tharayil continued to work behind the scenes even in the later years of his career. He served as an executive producer on Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, which released in 2025. He also produced Priyadarshan's 2023 Tamil film Appatha, starring Urvashi, alongside Suresh Balaje and Jyoti Deshpande. The film was released on JioCinema and marked another collaboration between Tharayil and the Wide Angle Creations banner.

His earlier work with Suresh Balaje also extended beyond his better-known credits. The two were associated with projects including Yavarum Nalam, 13B, Billa 2 and Papanasam, while Tharayil also worked as a line or executive producer on several productions.

Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute

Following Tharayil's death, actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a tribute on social media. His message read, "Rest in peace, George Etta."

Other friends, colleagues and members of the film fraternity have also expressed their condolences, remembering Tharayil for his contribution to cinema and his work across different film industries.

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