Shiva Rajkumar narrowly escapes firecracker mishap during Bail promotions in Karnataka | Video

Kannada actor and politician Shiva Rajkumar had a narrow escape during a promotional event for his recently released film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. A firecracker went off dangerously close to the actor as he was entering a theatre.

Shiva Rajkumar's narrow escape after firecracker explodes close to his face

The Bail team, led by Shiva Rajkumar, had visited Basweshwara Theatre as part of the film's promotional tour. Shiva was welcomed by the theatre management and a large crowd of fans. However, things turned tense when a firecracker exploded near the actor, leaving him and everyone around him visibly stunned.

Shiva immediately covered his face and head as sparks flew around him. His team members quickly stepped in and shielded him. Videos from the event show the actor brushing his face and head after the incident, while those around him checked if he was alright.

Despite the scare, Shiva continued with the promotional event. He interacted with fans and the theatre management before leaving the venue. Here is the video:

The incident also sparked concern online. Several fans questioned the security arrangements at the venue. One person commented, “God narrow escape. Hopeless arrangements,” while another penned, “Worst arrangements! Risking lives almost.”

Another fan called it a “cracker accident” and said Shiva was lucky to escape unharmed. A separate comment read, “Fire cracker blast near Shivanna, swalpa husharu kanro (please be careful),” urging the actor to be more cautious.

Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming films

Shiva Rajkumar returned to work last year after taking a break for medical treatment in the US. He had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery. He is now in remission and has resumed his acting career.

The actor is currently seen in Bail. He is also part of the Telugu film Peddi and has a cameo in Raktha Kashmira.

Shiva has several projects lined up across languages. His upcoming Tamil films include Jailer 2 and Picasso. In Telugu, he will be seen in Gummadi Narsaiah. His Kannada lineup includes Dad, 666 Operation Dream Theatre and A for Anand.

He is also associated with Survivor - A Superstar Documentary, which follows his journey after his cancer diagnosis.

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