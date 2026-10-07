Who is Mamitha Baiju, actress behind hits like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and others?

Mamitha Baiju has emerged as one of the notable young faces in South Indian cinema, especially after a strong run of films in 2026. The Malayalam actress has been part of several successful projects this year, including Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons and Nivin Pauly-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Mamitha has been garnering attention for her recent performances, prompting viewers to know more about her. In this article, know all about Mamitha Baiju, including her recent hits.

Who is Mamitha Baiju?

Born on June 22, 2001, in Kidangoor, Kottayam, Kerala, Mamitha Baiju is an actress, model, and classical dancer who primarily works in the Malayalam film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2017 film Sarvopari Palakkaran. Later, she appeared in films like Varathan, Operation Java and Kho Kho. Notably, her performance in Kho Kho earned her the Kerala Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also worked as an assistant director on the film.

Mamitha later appeared in Super Sharanya and Pranaya Vilasam, but it was Girish AD's 2024 romantic comedy Premalu that proved to be a major turning point in her career. She played Reenu Roy opposite Naslen, and the film's success brought her wider recognition among audiences beyond Kerala.

Following Premalu, Mamitha began exploring Tamil cinema as well. She made her Tamil debut with Rebel in 2024 and was later seen in Dude in 2025.

Mamitha Baiju delivers three hits in a row

Mamitha Baiju gave three back-to-back hits in 2026. Her recent successful films include Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. She appeared alongside actor-politician Vijay in Jana Nayagan, which also starred Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. Directed by H Vinoth, the film collected Rs 324.67 crore worldwide.

She was subsequently seen with Suriya in Venky Atluri's film Vishwanath & Sons. The Tamil film has collected Rs 209.46 crore at the worldwide box office.

Her other major release this year is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, directed by Girish AD and co-starring Nivin Pauly. The film has emerged as a major box-office success and crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide. The film has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, earning Rs 330.89 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Interestingly, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also reunited Mamitha with Premalu director Girish AD. She plays Ashley in the film, while Nivin Pauly plays the lead. The film is currently available to stream on JioHotstar.

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