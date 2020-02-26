Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas to star in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's next, read deets inside

South superstar Prabhas will star in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's next movie, which will also mark the celebration of 50 years of production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.The production house shared the announcement on Twitter via video clip.

Prabhas, who gained a pan-India fan following post the success of "Baahubali" franchise, is currently working on his 20th film, tentatively titled "Prabhas 20".

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV Creations.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy shooting for a film opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The film's official title is yet to be announced and is is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

Like Prabhas' last releases, the Bahubali films and Saaho, this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

