Who is Nimish Ravi, YouTuber and Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna's husband?

Nimish Ravi has been making headlines after Malayalam actress Ahaana Krishna tied the knot with him. The couple got married in an intimate traditional ceremony on September 13, 2026. The official pictures from their wedding were unveiled by the duo on Tuesday. While Ahaana is a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry, Nimish has carved a niche for himself as a YouTuber and filmmaker. Read on to know more about him.

Who is Nimish Ravi?

Nimish Ravi is a YouTuber and cinematographer who primarily works in Malayalam cinema. He has worked on several popular films, including Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Kurup, King of Kotha, Lucky Baskhar, Bazooka and Vishwanath and Sons.

Ahaana Krishna marries Nimish Ravi in traditional ceremony

Taking to their Instagram profiles, the couple shared pictures from their wedding ceremony, which took place in Kerala. For her wedding day, Ahaana Krishna opted for a red Kanjeevaram bridal saree and completed her look with gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Nimish Ravi was seen wearing a cream-coloured traditional outfit.

The caption read, "Met you at 20, Married you at 30! @nimishravi. My Best Friend, Boy Friend, Partner, Soul-Mate, Comfort Pillow, Cup Cake and now Husband! With you, my heart always beats slow, steady and just right. To growing old together and building a world we can call our own... here’s to being same team for life and beyond! (sic)."

Nimish Ravi's upcoming project

On the work front, Nimish Ravi's latest work as a cinematographer is Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons. The film hit theatres on August 14 and arrived on Netflix on September 11. His upcoming project as a cinematographer is Jai Hanuman, written and directed by Prasanth Varma. The film features Kantara filmmaker Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman and is set to arrive in theatres in 2027.

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