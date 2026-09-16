Anant Nag, Kannada actor, to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for contribution to Indian cinema

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag has been selected to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) made the announcement on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, via a social media post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Anant Nag on the honour.

Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024

Sharing the announcement, PIB on Instagram wrote, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations."

PM Modi congratulates veteran actor Anant Nag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated actor Anant Nag on the achievement. While sharing an X post, he wrote, "Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist (sic)."

For the unversed, the prestigious award will be presented to actor Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026.

Who is Anant Nag?

Anant Nag was born on September 4, 1948, and has had a long and celebrated career in Kannada cinema. Over the years, he has appeared in more than 270 films, with over 175 of them being in Kannada. Apart from Kannada, he has also featured in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Malayalam films.

He has also worked in television and was part of the hit Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, which was based on the works of renowned author RK Narayan.

Anant Nag's famous films

Veteran actor Anant Nag made his feature film debut with the Kannada film Sankalpa in 1973. He later gained recognition for his work in Indian art-house and parallel cinema, particularly through films directed by Shyam Benegal, including Ankur, Nishant, Bhumika and Kondura.

Anant Nag honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2025

Notably, in 2025, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.

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