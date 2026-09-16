Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja scripts history, becomes first Tamil film to get Hollywood remake

Maharaja is all set to script history. The 2024 Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap is set for a Hollywood remake by a major studio. The agency is currently finalising a big name for Maharaja's Hollywood remake. Matthew McConaughey's name is reportedly on the list.

Maharaja Hollywood remake confirmed

The makers confirmed the news on Wednesday through social media. They described it as a "historic milestone" for Tamil cinema. Sharing the announcement, the producers wrote, “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio." Take a look:

The announcement quickly got fans talking. Several praised director Nithilan Saminathan and Vijay Sethupathi, while others celebrated the film's global recognition. Some fans also began wondering if a sequel could be in the works.

Is Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey starring in the remake?

There has been speculation about Matthew McConaughey being part of the Hollywood version of Maharaja. Several social media pages have claimed that the actor could headline the remake. However, the casting has not been officially confirmed yet.

Maharaja producer Sudhan Sundaram recently spoke to TOI about the remake. He said the film's success in China, where it earned around Rs 91 crore, led to an agency approaching the makers for the remake rights.

According to the producer, an A-list actor has been lined up for the project, and the remake is expected to go on floors next year. When asked about McConaughey, he said, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”

All you need to know about the story of Maharaja

The story follows a father who approaches the police after his dustbin, named Lakshmi, goes missing. What initially appears to be a strange complaint slowly leads to a much more serious story. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Released in June 2024, Maharaja received strong reviews and performed well at the box office. The neo-noir thriller was directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios.

The film also stars Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam and Mamta Mohandas, among others.

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