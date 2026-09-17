Tamil Nadu CM Vijay wishes PM Modi on birthday: 'Leads with dedication towards building a strong India'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, describing him as a leader working with dedication towards building a strong India. PM Modi turned 76 on September 17. On the occasion, several important political dignitaries as well as actors extended their best wishes.

TVK chief Vijay wishes PM Modi

In a post shared through the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office account on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay wished the Prime Minister good health and a long life. His message came as political leaders across the country extended greetings to Modi on his birthday.

"I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health," he wrote.

Tamil Nadu BJP workers mark PM Modi's birthday as Seva Day

Meanwhile, BJP workers across Tamil Nadu observed Modi's birthday as Seva Day. The celebrations included temple prayers, medical camps for senior citizens and felicitation programmes for sanitary workers.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the party was observing the Prime Minister's birthday month as a Seva month. At the Marundeeswarar Temple, workers offered prayers for Modi's health and long life. "We are all very happy that our honourable Prime Minister's birthday is celebrated as Seva month. Today we have started at the Marundeeswarar Koyil under the leadership of Anand Karathe Thyagarajan and District President Kumar. First, we prayed in the Marundeeswarar Temple for the long and healthy life of our honourable Prime Minister," she said.

She added that medical assistance and gifts were provided to elderly people, while sanitary workers were also felicitated. "We have served the elders through a medical camp as well as gifts and they have provided good food for them. And with the sanitary workers, brothers and sisters, we provided them with love and affection through some gifts and we all sat with them and took food."

The BJP has also planned a tree plantation drive and the release of a coffee table book as part of the day's activities. Soundararajan said lamps would also be lit at homes across the state. "Today, as we are celebrating it as Seva Day, I am going for a tree plantation drive, and in the evening we are releasing a coffee table book, and in the evening every house we are going to light the lamp praying for the long life of our honourable Prime Minister," she said.

At another temple, BJP workers offered special prayers and performed an archana in Modi's name before distributing sweets among the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat. His 76th birthday was marked by greetings from leaders across the political spectrum.

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