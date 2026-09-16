Master actress Brigida Saga marries Ananth Ram, shares dreamy photos from ceremony

Tamil actress Brigida Saga has entered a new chapter in her personal life. She married actor Ananth Ram in an intimate ceremony. The newlyweds took to social media and posted dreamy photos from the special occasion.

Brigida Saga shares wedding photos with Ananth Ram

Brigida and Ananth had been in a relationship for some time. A few months ago, the actress had publicly revealed that she was in love with Ananth Ram. The couple has now taken their relationship forward with marriage.

Based on the photos the couple shared, only family and their closest friends were invited to the big day. "We got Marrieddd Only gratitude for all the blessings we have received ! Overwhelmed #ABforlife #lovveese," she wrote while posting the pictures. Take a look:

Now, as pictures from her wedding with Ananth Ram surfaced online, fans have been sending their wishes to the newly married couple.

Who is Brigida Saga?

Brigida first gained attention through digital content. She became widely known for playing Pavi Teacher in the web series Aaha Kalyanam. Her performance connected with young viewers and helped her build a strong following online.

She later moved to films and appeared in projects including Vijay's Master, Varma, Velan, Iravin Nizhal and Garudan. Her role in Iravin Nizhal, directed by Parthiban, also received attention. Brigida has since continued to explore both Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Brigida Saga made her relationship with Ananth Ram public on his birthday. She shared a series of candid pictures with him and gave fans a glimpse of their bond. In her post, Brigida called Ananth "my person" and "the love of my life". She also revealed that the two planned to get married. It was the first time she had openly spoken about their relationship.

All you need to know about Ananth Ram

Ananth Ram is an actor and director associated with Tamil cinema. He is known for playing Hip Hop Aadhi's younger brother in Meesaya Murukku. He has also appeared in films such as Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu and Ponmaalai Pozhudhu. Apart from acting, Ananth has worked as an associate director on several projects.

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