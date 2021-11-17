Packed December for Telugu cinelovers with 'Pushpa', 'Ghani', 'Akhanda'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Film posters

The month of December is normally not considered a reliable timeline for movie releases in Telugu. From the traders' point of view, most of the people around the world have their vacations planned during December, which has an impact on other entertainment sources like cinema. But, it seems like the times have changed. With the adverse effects of the pandemic, all the shootings and movie releases have muddled up. So December becomes a month with fully packed releases in Tollywood. While pan-Indian movies like 'Pushpa' and 'Shyam Singha Roy' are gearing up for December releases, 'Ghani' and 'Akhanda' are set to see their releases as well.

Pushpa

'Pushpa' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The movie is based on the real-life incidents of red sandal wood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler, who is from a rural region in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Fahad Fassil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil are to portray negative roles. Directed by Sukumar, the music for 'Pushpa' is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. December 17 is the D-Day for Allu Arjun's fans, as the crime thriller is slated for its worldwide release.

Shyam Singha Roy

Nani, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the movie 'Shyam Singha Roy' has grabbed the attention of all. Billed to be an action thriller, the movie is slated for a grand release on December 24. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is based in Kolkata, in the year 1970. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing this movie under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1, the film has the music composed by Mickey J. Meyer.

Ghani

Titled 'Ghani', the sports drama is to unleash the beast mode of Varun Tej. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance sequence in the upcoming boxing drama film. The movie is slated for its release on December 24. There are talks going on that the release date would be pushed to December 31. But there is no official confirmation yet.

Akhanda

On the other hand, Balakrishna's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Akhanda' is gearing up for its release on December 2. 'Akhanda' is touted to be a mythological period drama, and Balakrishna will essay the role of an Aghori, for which he had undergone a makeover. Actress Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, and others are to appear as lead characters.

With multiple releases ahead, Tollywood is to cater entertainment with these multi-genre movies