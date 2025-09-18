OG trailer update and release date: All about Pawan Kalyan’s film The wait for OG’s trailer is almost over. Pawan Kalyan’s action film is set for a grand September 25 release, with the trailer date expected this week.

One of the most eagerly awaited films by Tollywood audiences is Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'OG.' Its teaser and songs have already been released, raising high expectations.

Now, according to the latest information, the film has completed the censor board formalities and has received a U/A certificate. Directed by Sujeeth, this action entertainer will have a grand release on September 25th, 2025. However, its trailer is still awaited.

When is the OG trailer releasing?

With just a week left for the film's release, Pawan's fans are now demanding just one thing: the 'OG' theatrical trailer. The release of the film's teaser has raised expectations. However, since the trailer hasn't been released yet. An official trailer release date is expected today. If not today, the trailer can be released on September 21.

OG Cast

The OG team has already revealed that Pawan will be seen in a new gangster look in this film. Pawan's energy, style, dialogue delivery, and action scenes are expected to be the highlights of this film. With this expectation, fans have high hopes for the film.

Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi plays the villain in this film, marking his debut in Telugu cinema. Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy are playing lead roles.

The film is being produced ambitiously by the renowned production company DVV Entertainments. The visuals and action sequences are composed by Thaman.

OG's 1 AM benefit shows

Benefit shows will be held in Andhra Pradesh on September 25, at 1 AM. The government has set ticket prices at Rs 1,000. Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film 'OG' is set to impress audiences. Its trailer will be released soon, and the countdown to the film's release date has begun.

