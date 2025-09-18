After Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalki 2898 AD team part ways from Deepika Padukone due to 'commitment' issues Deepika Padukone will not be a part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The makers made the shocking announcement on Thursday.

New Delhi:

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to their X profile to share a shocking update regarding the upcoming sequel. Titled as Kalki 2898 AD Cinematic Universe, the film was set to release in 2027 and reportedly, some parts of the second part were also shot. However, now its lead actor Deepika Padukone will not be a part of this film.

Vyjayanthi Movies took to their X profile to share the update as they wrote, 'This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.'

Now it remains to see, who will reprise Sum 80 in the Pan India movie.