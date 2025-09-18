Daughter of a legend, who married another legend, attempted suicide, has five National Awards; guess who? Know about a National Award-winning actress who not only comes from a poetic legacy but was also married into one.

Famous Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. She is widely praised for her acting and socially conscious films. But the actress faced considerable struggles from the very beginning of her life.

As a child, she sold coffee at a petrol pump. Her struggle, hard work, and self-reliance are examples for people, inspiring everyone. Know about her life history here.

Shabana Azmi was born in Hyderabad

Shabana Azmi was born on September 18, 1950, in Hyderabad. Her father was the renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and her mother, Shaukat Azmi, was an actress. From childhood, Shabana was exposed to art and literature, but she never allowed herself to become a burden on her family.

During her studies, she worked hard to become self-reliant. Before enrolling in college, she sold coffee at a petrol pump for three months, earning 30 rupees a day. She never took money from her parents. The actress achieved success through her principles and hard work.

Shabana's Bollywood debut

Shabana Azmi entered the film industry in 1974 with Shyam Benegal's film Ankur. In this film, she played a maid who gets pregnant. Her role was so powerful that she received her first National Award. This film cemented her career, and her performance was praised nationwide. Subsequently, she worked in both arthouse and commercial films, portraying each role with utter brilliance. Her films include Arth, Khandhar, Par and Godmother, among others, which highlighted women's issues.

Five-time National Award winner

Shabana Azmi worked tirelessly throughout her career, winning five National Film Awards and establishing a special place for herself. She also won the Filmfare Award several times. Her hard work, intelligence, and depth of acting earned her a special place in the industry.

Shabana Azmi was married to renowned lyricist and composer Javed Akhtar, who was already married. He divorced his first wife and married Shabana in 1984. The couple is known for their unique love and maturity. Although Shabana did not experience the joy of becoming a mother, she never allowed this to become a disappointment in her life. She loves Javed's kids, Joya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, as hers.

Two suicide attempts

Her family and personal life faced many ups and downs, but Shabana always believed in her principles and hard work. Her mother, Shaukat Azmi's autobiography, also reveals that Shabana attempted suicide twice in her childhood, which was a major struggle for her.

But each time, she composed herself and moved on. It's because of her strength and passion that she is now one of Bollywood's most respected and inspiring actresses. In July 2023, Shabana Azmi also appeared in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

