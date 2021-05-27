Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY SETHUPATHI Maamanithan: Vijay Sethupathi announces second song Ye Rasa to release tomorrow

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi treated his fans and followers with an exciting news as he announced that he will release the second track of the upcoming drama "Maamanithan" on Friday. The actor uploaded the poster of the track on his social media accounts on Thursday. The first track of the film "Thattiputta" was released earlier this year. The second track has been titled "Ye Rasa", which brings back legendary music composer Ilaiyraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja

Vijay took to Instagram to share the poster, where he is seen in a pensive mood as he looked over a scenic view of the lake. He captioned the image as: " 'Ye Rasa' - Second Single from #mmaamanidhan. Song video featuring @itsyuvan. Releasing tomorrow at 11.30am. Maestro #ilaiyaraj & Young Maestro #Yuvan musical.

After the success of the first track, Yuvaan too looks thrilled for the second one, as he uploaded the same poster on his Instagram page to make the announcement.

This is the first time Ilaiyraja and Yuvan are scoring music together. "Maamanithan" is directed by Seenu Ramasamy and actress Gayathrie stars as the leading lady in the film. Actors KPAC Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen, Saravana Sakthi, Viswasam fame Anikha Surendran play supporting roles in this movie.