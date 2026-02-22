Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's comeback project gets release date | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Following her marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to return to the screen. She has been in the news for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, the teaser of which was released last month. Now, the film's release date has been revealed with a new poster.

It is significant to note that Samantha was last seen with Raj and DK's Prime Video series, Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024. She also had a cameo in her debut film as a producer, Shubham (2025). But talking of a lead role of a movie, Sam was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in 2023 film Kushi. After 3 years the actress will be seen on the big screen, leading a film.

Samantha's film will release in May

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram will be released in May this year. The actress shared a new post about the film on her Instagram account today, revealing the release date. The film is releasing on May 15, 2026. Samantha captioned the post, 'See you in theaters this summer. 'Maa Inti Bangaram' will be released worldwide on a grand scale.'

Produced by husband Raj Nidimoru

Samantha's film Maa Inti Bangaram is produced by Samantha's husband Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy. For the unversed, Nandini and Samantha reunite after Oh! Baby. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth in lead roles, while veteran actresses Gautami and Manjusha will appear in pivotal roles.

The teaser was well received

The film's teaser depicts a woman (Samantha) arriving at her in-laws' house with her husband. She confidently promises to win their hearts within a week. In an attempt to be the perfect daughter-in-law, she launches a thorough investigation. However, she appears innocent and calm in front of her in-laws. The teaser features Samantha in a powerful action role. She can be seen single-handedly eliminating goons, engaging in a fierce shootout, and later concealing the bloodshed by disposing of the bodies. The teaser trailer was appreciated by viewers.

