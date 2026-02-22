Filmfare Awards South 2026 complete winners list: Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Sai Pallavi to others

The Filmfare Awards South 2026, which took place in Kochi on Saturday, was a glitzy event. Stars from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries took home awards in various categories. From Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, several stars were felicitated last night. So, let's have a look at the complete winners list.
Telugu
- Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
- Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari
- Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama
- Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha), Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha
- Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu
- Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle for Devara: Part 1
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti for Guntur Kaaram
Malayalam
- Best Film: Manjummel Boys
- Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam
- Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam
- Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku
- Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her
- Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham
- Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)
- Best Cinematography: Joju George for Pani and Jithin Laal for ARM (tie)
- Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeev
- Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham
- Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi
- Cine Icon Award: Bhavana
Kannada
- Best Film: Shakhahaari
- Best Director: Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)
- Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru)
- Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali (Bhageera)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)
- Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)
- Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)
- Best Music Album: Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada
Tamil
- Best Film: Amaran
- Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)
- Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran
- Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran
- Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)
- Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran
- Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran
- Best Cinematography: CH Sai for Amaran
- Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)
- Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)
- Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)
