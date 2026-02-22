Filmfare Awards South 2026 complete winners list: Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Sai Pallavi to others

New Delhi:

The Filmfare Awards South 2026, which took place in Kochi on Saturday, was a glitzy event. Stars from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries took home awards in various categories. From Allu Arjun to Sai Pallavi, several stars were felicitated last night. So, let's have a look at the complete winners list.

Telugu

Best Film: Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Nivetha Thomas for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Anjali for Gangs of Godavari

Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics): Kajal Aggarwal for Satyabhama

Best Debut Female: Nayan Sarika (Gam Gam Ganesha), Nayan Sarika for Gam Gam Ganesha

Best Debut Male: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurrollu

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle for Devara: Part 1

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sri Krishna for Kurchi Madathapetti for Guntur Kaaram

Malayalam

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Director: Rahul Sadasivan for Bramayugam

Best Film (Critics): Ullozhukku and Kishkindha Kaandam (tie)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actor (Critics): Prithiviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham and Asif Ali for Kishkinda Kaandam (tie)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi for Ullozhukku

Best Actress (Critics): Zarin Shihab for Aattam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Lijomol Jose for Her

Best Music Album: Sushin Shyam for Aavesham

Best Lyrics: Rafeeq Ahammed for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jithin Raj for Periyone (Aadujeevitham)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu (ARM)

Best Cinematography: Joju George for Pani and Jithin Laal for ARM (tie)

Best Debut Male: K R Gokul for Aadujeev

Best Cinematography: Sunil KS for Aadujeevitham

Breakthrough in filmmaking: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sreenivasan and Sreekumaran Thampi

Cine Icon Award: Bhavana

Kannada

Best Film: Shakhahaari

Best Director: Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Sriimurali (Bhageera)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gopal Krishna Deshpande (Blink)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Priya Shatamarshan (Bheema)

Best Debut Male: Samarjit Lankesh (Gowri)

Best Debut Female: Bindu Shivaram (Kerebete)

Best Music Album: Arjun Janya (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran Singh for Dwapara (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shruthi Prahlada for Hithalaka Karibyada

Tamil

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: PS Vinothraj for Kottukkaali and Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran (tie)

Best Film (Critics): Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran

Best Actor (Critics): Arvind Swamy for Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi for Amaran

Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kottukkaali

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Karthi for Meiyazhagan

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Parvathy for Thangalaan and Swasika for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

Best Music Album: GV Prakash Kumar for Amaran

Best Lyrics: Uma Devi for Yaari Ivan Yaaro in Meiyazhagan

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shweta Mohan for Hey Minnale in Amaran

Best Cinematography: CH Sai for Amaran

Best Debut Director: Suresh Mari for J Baby and Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for Lubber Pandhu (tie)

Best Debut Male: Hridhu Haroon (Thugs)

Best Debut Female: Sri Gouri Priya (Lover)

